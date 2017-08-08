Turkmen president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow arrived on August 8 in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Report informs that a ceremonial guard was lined up for the honorable guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the state flags of the two countries.

Turkmen President Gurbaguly Berdimuhamedow was welcomed at the airport by first Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov , Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

