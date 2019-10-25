Yandex metrika counter

Turkmen president arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

Turkmen president arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and other officials.

