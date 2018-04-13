Turkmen president sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Ilham Aliyev's victory in the election testifies to the Azerbaijanis’ support for the policy aimed at strengthening the statehood and socio-economic development of the country,” President Berdimuhamedov said in his letter.

“I am sure that the high level of cooperation and mutual understanding between our countries will serve as a solid basis for further development and strengthening of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples," the Turkmen president stressed.

President Berdimuhamedov wished Ilham Aliyev robust health, prosperity and success at the presidential post for the sake of peace, progress and prosperity of fraternal Azerbaijanis.

News.Az

News.Az