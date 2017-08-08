Turkmen President to discuss natural gas transportation in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov starts the official two-day visit to Azerbaijan, APA-Economics reports.

The extension of partnership in the energy and transport sectors will be one of the main topics for the upcoming talks in Baku.



Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will discuss the possibilities of transporting Turkmen natural gas to Europe via the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan, and the expansion of cargo and passenger transportation in the Caspian Sea.



The heads of the two Caspian littoral states will also exchange views on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.



As a result of the talks, a package of bilateral documents will to be signed.

News.Az

