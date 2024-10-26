Turkmenistan and Mexico explore cooperation in trade and economic sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan and Mexico have discussed cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, said Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

According to the information, it was announced following the first political consultations between the countries in the format of a videoconference.The parties noted the need to expand contacts between business circles, which will create favorable conditions for further growth of mutual trade. They also discussed the prospects of partnership in such key areas as energy, agriculture, education, and culture.Moreover, the consultations emphasized the importance of joint work in international organizations, particularly within the framework of the United Nations. The participants of the consultations reaffirmed their readiness to develop multilateral cooperation to address global challenges.The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Matias Romero Institute of Diplomatic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico received special attention during the discussion of cultural and educational ties. The proposal suggested the implementation of joint programs and activities aimed at enhancing cultural exchanges.Furthermore, the parties emphasized the importance of establishing inter-parliamentary contacts and proposed to hold the next political consultations in Ashgabat in 2025.

News.Az