Turkmenistan and Türkiye talk up bilateral cooperation

Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

According to an official source, this topic was discussed on July 11, 2024, during a meeting between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyyev, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Yasin Ekrem Serim.During the meeting, the sides outlined the priority areas of the Turkmen-Turkish agenda, and confirmed their mutual interest in developing a mutually beneficial bilateral dialogue, including in the political, trade, and economic spheres.Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries, including holding Turkmen-Turkish consultations on consular issues and intensifying contacts in the context of expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.In conclusion, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful continuation of the established productive cooperation.Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye is actively developing and includes joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, construction, and agriculture.Türkiye, being one of Turkmenistan's main trading partners, contributes to an increase in trade and investment, which contributes to strengthening economic ties and long-term partnerships between the two countries.

News.Az