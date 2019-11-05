Turkmenistan intends to expand relations with Azerbaijan in various areas - parliament chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan intends to expand relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of politics, economy and culture, said Chairperson of Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mamedova as she met with speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov in Baku.

She expressed confidence that reciprocal visits would serve common purposes. Mamedova stressed the importance of holding experience and information exchange during reciprocal visits of parliamentarians.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were bound together by ties of culture and traditions. He underlined that negotiations held during reciprocal visits of the two countries` leaders would play an important role in developing bilateral relations. “Approximately 90 documents have been signed between the two countries so far. Trade between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan made up $133 million in 2018, while this figure reached $163 million during 9 months of 2019,” he said.

Asadov noted Azerbaijan`s contribution to the implementation of global oil and gas projects and creation of the up-to-date transport infrastructure. He also hailed the activity of the friendship groups in both countries` legislative authorities.

News.Az

