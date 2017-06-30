Turkmenistan intends to further expand relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We intend to further expand the time-tested political, economic and spiritual-cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan."

Report informs citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan that President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made the due statement at a meeting with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloghlu, who arrived in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Turkmen leader.

The Ambassador wished Berdimuhamedov good health, longevity and success in activities for prosperity of friendly Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen President, in his turn, noted important role of the mentioned sphere in strengthening peace, friendship and solidarity of peoples. "Culture is an unflagging source of power, which contributes to the formation of national characteristics of each people, as well as spiritual bridge of rapprochement", he said, recalling that on the basis of these noble goals, as well as for special services in strengthening the relations of friendship, brotherhood, good-neighbourliness and cooperation between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, in April this year, it was decided to award Polad Bulbuloghlu the honorary title of People's Artist of Turkmenistan."

Berdimuhamedov noted that Bulbuloghlu is known and honored as a famous Azerbaijani singer, talented composer, actor, prominent state and public figure, and an experienced diplomat.

At the end, the President of Turkmenistan presented the corresponding Badge of Honour to the Ambassador.

News.Az

