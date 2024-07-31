Turkmenistan, Iran mull energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has held a meeting with newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs.



During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between the two countries.Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of further strengthening existing agreements on partnership in the fuel and energy sector, electric power industry, and transport and transit areas.The Iranian president commended Turkmenistan for implementing globally significant projects and advancing key initiatives in these areas.The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction that the constructive dialogue is progressing successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally, including within international organizations.

News.Az