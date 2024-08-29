Turkmenistan plans to boost gas supply to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan plans to increase its gas supply to Iran to 40 billion cubic meters per year, according to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, speaker of the upper chamber of the Turkmen parliament.

This announcement came during negotiations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, News.Az reports citing Turkmen media.The discussions highlighted gas as a key area of economic cooperation. To accommodate the increased supply, an upgrade of gas transmission infrastructure, construction of new facilities, and investment attraction will be necessary.Berdimuhamedow noted that plans include the construction of two gas compressor stations and a 125-kilometer pipeline in Turkmenistan to deliver the additional gas to the Caloyuk gas metering station. Additionally, Turkmenistan is preparing to start exporting natural gas to Iraq and Türkiye via Iran under swap terms in the near future.

