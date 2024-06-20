Turkmenistan's large enterprise starts production of cotton yarn

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 'Türkmeniň rysgaly' private enterprise, located in the Wekilbazar district of the Mary region, has established the production of a new type of product - cotton yarn made of cotton fiber, News.az reports.

According to an official source and the company's management, cotton yarn is an excellent raw material for the textile industry.The company, which is a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, has installed modern textile equipment from China, which allows it to produce various types of products and constantly improve its quality.Furthermore, at the moment, the company employs about 60 specialists who are engaged in the manufacturing of products under the trademark 'Ak bulut', widely used in the household industry.Meanwhile, from January through May of this year, the volume of production of cotton yarn and fabrics by enterprises of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan was 126.2 and 117 percent, respectively.The country prioritizes the introduction of advanced technologies and equipment, as well as the implementation of legislative and economic policy reforms to encourage foreign investment.

News.Az