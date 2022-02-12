Turkmenistan to hold early presidential elections in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan on Saturday announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to step down, with his son expected to succeed him.

“The president … gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12,” a spokesman for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.

