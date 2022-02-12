Yandex metrika counter

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential elections in March

  • World
  • Share
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential elections in March

Turkmenistan on Saturday announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to step down, with his son expected to succeed him. 

“The president … gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12,” a spokesman for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      