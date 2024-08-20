Turkmenistan, US pledge to enhance bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, held a meeting with US Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Elizabeth Rood, to discuss the future of their bilateral relations. Both sides affirmed their strong dedication to strengthening ties across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

Held in Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on discussing the key areas of the bilateral partnership. The sides gave the ongoing Turkmen-US political consultations a thumbs up, seeing it as a real game-changer for addressing mutual interests and getting on the same page to boost their relationship.Improving collaboration across different industries was a common theme throughout the discussion. Gurbanov and Rood concluded their meeting by committing to stay in touch on a regular basis to advance their mutual goals and strengthen their partnership.

News.Az