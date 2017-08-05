Turkmenistan’s president to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Turkmenistan’s president to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Aug.8-9, Turmen Dovlat Habarlary (TDH) state news agency reported

The issues related to this visit were discussed during the meeting of the Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted that his country and Azerbaijan are developing constructive cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

News.Az

News.Az