Turkmenistan’s president to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Aug.8-9, Turmen Dovlat Habarlary (TDH) state news agency reported
The issues related to this visit were discussed during the meeting of the Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted that his country and Azerbaijan are developing constructive cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
