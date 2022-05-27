TURKPA commission meeting planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

TURKPA commission meeting planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking States (TURKPA) is planned to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, said Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Committee on Healthcare of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (parliament).

He made the remarks while speaking at a parliamentary session on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The TURKPA committee meeting is planned to be held in May or June in Shusha, Amiraslanov told Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

“Mrs. Speaker, we must discuss this issue with you,” he added.

News.Az