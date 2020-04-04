TURKPA condemns so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) condemns any violation of the norms and principles of international law, in particular the so-called “elections” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan undermining peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the organization said in a statement.

“TURKPA reiterates the strongest support for the earliest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as it was repeatedly enshrined in its declarations,” reads the statement.

News.Az

