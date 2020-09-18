TURKPA discusses health issues amid COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) has held an online meeting of heads of parliamentary health committees on the topic “COVID-19 pandemic: its impact and future outlook”.

The event brought together heads of the committees on health issues of parliaments from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, MPs and representatives of TURKPA Secretariat. The meeting was moderated by Chairman of Health, Family, Labor and Social Affairs Committee of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Recep Akdag.

During the meeting, chairman of the Milli Majlis Health Committee and TURKPA Commission on Environment and Natural Resources, academician Ahliman Amiraslanov highlighted what had been done in Azerbaijan to fight against COVID-19.

The meeting participants told of COVID-19 impact on their countries` economies and health sector, as well as measures to curb the pandemic.

News.Az