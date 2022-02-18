TURKPA expresses readiness to support restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member countries of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) are ready to support Azerbaijan in restoring its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the organization’s Deputy Secretary General Talgat Aduov said on Friday.

Aduov made the remarks at a conference on the topic “Innovative activity of small and medium-sized enterprises during stabilization of post-pandemic economic growth” in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that TURKPA actively cooperates with Azerbaijan in the development of its member countries' economies.

The conference participants include Azerbaijani MPs, the deputy secretary general of TURKPA, board chairman of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan, etc.

News.Az