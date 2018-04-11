TURKPA mission monitors presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 11 April 2018, the TURKPA International Observation Mission started to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The mission includes parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and diplomatic staff of the TURKPA Secretariat, APA reports.

Until now, TURKPA observers visited polling stations №1, №2, №12, №13 and №5 of the 44 Sumgait-Khizi Election Constituency and polling stations №9, №10, №22 of the 42 Sumgait Election Constituency. After Sumgait, the TURKPA delegation led by Mr. Haluk Ipek, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, are heading to the Khirdalan city.

News.Az

