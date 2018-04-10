TURKPA observation mission members arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the International Observation Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) have arrived in Baku to observe the Presidential Election in Azerbaijan to be held on 11 April, 2018.

Report informs, the mission includes Berik Ospanov, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Duishon Torokulov and Salaidin Aydarov, members of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Haluk Ipek and Jeyhun Irgil, members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

Today, TURKPA observers are planning to hold meetings with the Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Ogtay Asadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and the Chairman of Central Election Comission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

On the election day, observation mission will visit a number of polling stations in Baku, Sumgait and Absheron district to monitor the voting process.

On 11 April evening, TURKPA parliamentarians are expected to present preliminary outcomes of their observation work. On the next day, TURKPA and Turkic Council observation missions will make a joint statement on the elections` results.

News.Az

