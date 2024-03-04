Yandex metrika counter

TURKPA participants pay respect to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

TURKPA participants pay respect to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

Participants of a meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations have visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

They laid flowers at the Great Leader’s tomb.


