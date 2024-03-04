TURKPA participants pay respect to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 04 Mar 2024 09:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193979
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/turkpa-participants-pay-respect-to-azerbaijans-great-leader-heydar-aliyev Copied
Participants of a meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations have visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.
They laid flowers at the Great Leader’s tomb.