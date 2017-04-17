Turks celebrate 'Yes' win in historic referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nationwide celebration erupts following ‘Yes’ win to change Constitution.

Following the release of the unofficial result of a referendum on constitutional changes, thousands of revelers took to the streets across Turkey to celebrate the victory by the “Yes” win, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Ankara headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party was the focal point of celebrations in the city as thousands of party members gathered to celebrate the win.

Supporters carried Turkish national flags and banners that said “Yes” while chanting victory slogans at a speech by party leader and Prime Minister Binali Yildirm.

In Istanbul, a few hundred supporters gathered near the Huber Mansion where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan followed the referendum results.

They carried Turkish flags and chanted: “Stand upright, don’t bow, this nation is with you”, “This is army, this is commander,” in support of Erdogan.

Similar gatherings were also held in southern Antalya, Kilis, Isparta, Burdur, Mugla, Ordu, northern Trabzon, Gumushane, Rize and Artvin, eastern Erzurum, Malatya, and southeastern Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Kahramanmaras, and Adyaman provinces.

Voters went to the polls Sunday to decide whether to approve changes to the country’s Constitution that would usher in an executive presidency.

As of 11.30 p.m. local time (2030GMT), unofficial results showed 51.41 percent voting “Yes” while “No” had 48.59 percent.

The “Yes” campaign was led by the AK Party and supported by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The “No” camp was led by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and supported by the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP).

Turnout across the country was 85 percent.

News.Az

