Turks consider Azerbaijan most friendly country

The University of Kadir Has published the results of a survey initiated by the Center for Turkish Studies in Istanbul.

Bir Gün reports that, according to the results of the survey, 71% of respondents named Azerbaijan the most friendly country, which is 12% more than last year.

According to 37% of the respondents, the United States are first place among the most unfriendly countries, while Israel is second, .

24% of respondents consider that the EU countries are also unfriendly.

At the same time, the number of people who consider Russia to be the worst enemy has decreased from 34% of last year to 18% today.

