TURKSOY elects new secretary general

Candidate of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultanbai Raev has been elected the new Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

The announcement was made at an emergency meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council held in Turkiye’s Bursa city on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

In 2013-2014, Raev served as minister of culture, information and tourism of Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, he worked as the deputy secretary general of the Organization of Turkic States.


