TURKUAZ project launches first container block train

The first express container block train under the TURKUAZ project has left from Paysan station in Turkey. It consists of 21 containers, each 45 feet long, loaded with plant-based animal supplements.

TURKUAZ is a new joint logistics product developed by ADY Container LLC together with its partners from Turkey and Georgia.

The express container block train will carry cargo twice a week from Istanbul and Mersin to Baku and back, thus increasing the yearly volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

News.Az