TURKUAZ project launches first container block train

  • Economics
The first express container block train under the TURKUAZ project has left from Paysan station in Turkey. It consists of 21 containers, each 45 feet long, loaded with plant-based animal supplements.

TURKUAZ is a new joint logistics product developed by ADY Container LLC together with its partners from Turkey and Georgia.

The express container block train will carry cargo twice a week from Istanbul and Mersin to Baku and back, thus increasing the yearly volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.


News.Az 

