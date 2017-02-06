Tusk: EU supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan, said President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU, Tusk told a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels Feb. 6.

Tusk said he had a productive meeting with the Azerbaijani president in Brussels, noting that Azerbaijan is an important country in terms of Europe's energy security and diversification of its supply sources, APA reports.

“We share the same views on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project. This is a key priority for both sides,” Tusk said.

The EU is the main trading partner and one of the leading investors for Azerbaijan, Tusk said noting that the EU and Azerbaijan intend to develop commercial ties.

