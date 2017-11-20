TV channel of Russian Armed Forces accuses ruling regime of Armenia of glorifying fascism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The TV channel of the Russian Armed Forces "Zvezda" has sharply criticized the Armenian government, accusing it of glorifying fascism.

TV presenter Veronika Krasheninnikova, speaking at the program "Forecasts" about the intentions of "a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a member of the CSTO and Russia's main ally in the Transcaucasus" to sign a comprehensive partnership agreement with the European Union, recalled that this country glorifies accomplices of fascism, Trend reports.

"It's hard to believe, but Armenia heroes accomplices of fascism: for example, a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh was erected in Yerevan in May 2016. In 1942, he asked the Third Reich to turn Soviet Armenia to a German colony. He created the Armenian SS legion and persuaded the Armenian prisoners of war: "Whoever perishes for Germany dies for Armenia," the TV host said.

She stressed that the monument established by the Armenian government is the deepest insult to the entire Armenian people who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, including 106 Heroes of the Soviet Union.

For the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Nzhdeh is a hero, Krasheninnikova added.

She also compared the party's logo with the fascist swastika and noted that the leadership of the party does not deny this similarity.

"Recently I had a chance to meet with the leadership of the Republican Party of Armenia. When I asked about the logo, you will not believe," one of the leaders confirmed, "Yes, we are the Aryans." It seems that we do not know something about some representatives of the ruling circles of Armenia, said Krasheninnikova.

News.Az

