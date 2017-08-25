Twelve dead as bus plunges into sea in Southern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve people have died after a bus plunged into water in southern Russia's Krasnodar Territory, a regional emergency service source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the bus with 35 people fell into the sea near the village of Volna in Kransodar region's Temryuk district. Twelve people were confirmed dead, while 20 were rescued. The rest three remain missing.

The bus was carrying construction workers of the "Tamanneftegaz" firm that was engaged in the construction of a pierce in the village.

The territorial Emergencies Ministry press service confirmed the incident and said searches are being carried out with assistance from federal rescue teams.

