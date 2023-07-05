Twenty-six Chinese aircraft detected around Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 26 aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and four People's Liberation Army Navy vessels were detected near Taiwan on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the ministry, nine aircraft either entered the island’s air defense identification zone or crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait. The aircraft included four J-10 fighters, two Su-30 planes, a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and two J-11 fighter jets.

Taiwan’s Armed Forces "monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities."

Taiwan’s defense identification zone, declared unilaterally, covers an area of 492 square kilometers and considerably exceeds the island’s airspace. It also spans the waters around it, the Taiwan Strait and part of the airspace over the Fujian, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces in mainland China.

