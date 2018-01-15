Twin suicide bombers target Baghdad, killing 27 in popular shopping district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up in central Baghdad early Monday, killing 27 people and injuring scores more in the first major attack in the capital since Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December.

The attack also breached one of Baghdad’s most secure areas, underscoring the urgency of what Iraqi and American officials have said is a crucial transition from combat to traditional counterterrorism, The Washington Post reports.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings, which came just as electoral coalitions began taking shape this week ahead of expected national elections in May. Previous elections have been marred by spasms of terrorism and Monday’s violence raised concerns that despite the military victory over ISIS, this campaign season would be no different.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the first bomber targeted Baghdad’s Tayaran Square at about 7 a.m., with the second explosion coming less than 10 minutes later. The square is a major way station for commuters and a popular spot for day laborers to gather in the hopes of picking up work.

The second blast is typically used by these insurgent groups to catch police, emergency personnel and even bystanders gathering at the scene of the initial attack.

The square is a bustling shopping destination for people looking for discounted clothing and electronics. Had the bombers struck hours later, the death and injury toll could have been devastating.

Witnesses said the square was beginning to fill-up with its usual array of sidewalk vendors, shoppers and workers when the first blast struck. As people rushed to help the victims amid the wreckage and mangled bodies, the second bomber blew himself up.

Ali Mohammed Jaafar, a 42-year-old attorney, bitterly noted the attackers targeted an area frequented by “poor people trying to make a living.”

“Human flesh was everywhere and we moved the victims using wood carts before the ambulances arrived,” he said.

He observed that many of the dead and wounded were young men.

“All of them are young poor people that left families behind with unknown future,” Jaafar said.

A Health Ministry spokesman said 102 people were injured in addition to the 27 killed. The death toll was expected to rise as hospitals in the area received victims in critical condition.

The blasts raised anxieties throughout the capital, where people had just broken years of caution to publicly celebrate two recent occasions until the late hours and in large numbers.

News.Az

