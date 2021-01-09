Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the company says, BBC reports.

Twitter said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account".

It comes amid a Big Tech purge of the online platforms used by Mr Trump and his supporters.

Some lawmakers and celebrities have been calling for years on Twitter to ban Mr Trump altogether.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted on Thursday that the Silicon Valley giants should stop enabling Mr Trump's "monstrous behaviour" and permanently expel him.

Mr Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Wednesday after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Hundreds of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The ensuing violence led to the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

Twitter warned then that it would ban Mr Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again.

News.Az