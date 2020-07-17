Twitter says about 130 accounts targeted in cyber attack
Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, in which profiles of many high-profile personalities were compromised, Reuters reports.
The company said that it was continuing to assess whether non-public data related to the hacked accounts was compromised.