Twitter to ban political ads from November 22

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will ban political advertising on its platform from Nov. 22, Jack Dorsey, the chief executive officer said on Wednesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted.

