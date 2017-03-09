Two Armenian businessmen shot dead in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian businessmen have been shot dead in an elevator in Russia.

The investigation into the murder has already started in Armavir, Russia, Armenian-News - news.am reported.



The bodies of these men were found a day earlier, in the elevator of a multi-story building.



According to preliminary data, these Armenian citizens, who were engaged in wholesale supplies of goods, have fallen victims to unidentified persons, reported Dni24 online news agency.



The police officers that arrived in the scene discovered these lifeless bodies with gunshot wounds, in the said elevator.



One of the victims is a man, born in 1966. His companion, however, was younger.



The questioning of the people that knew the victim well has revealed that this man had received a large sum of money a day before his death, and he was going to go after new batches of the product.



A criminal case has been launched into this murder.

