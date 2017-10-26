Two Armenian servicemen arrested for selling ammunition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian servicemen were arrested for attempting to sell ammunition.

One of the arrested is Karen Nurijanyan serving in the direction of the occupied Khojavand region of Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, Nurijanyan was caught redhanded as he was selling the ammunition stolen from the military unit to local residents engaged in hunting.

In Nuridjanyan's testimony it is said that he did it on behalf of the officers.

It also became known that another Armenian serviceman was arrested, who, while at the fighting post, was trying to sell stolen hand grenades. At present, the Investigation Department of the Defense Ministry of Armenia investigates the involvement of this serviceman, whose name is not disclosed, into other thefts.

News.Az

News.Az