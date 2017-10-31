Two Armenian servicemen desert military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the military unit in the Agdara settlement in occupied Azerbaijani lands, Armenian army soldiers Henrik Gazaryan and Atabek Mkrtchian deserted from the military unit unable to stand abuse.

According to Armenian media, in order to conceal the incident from public the military unit commander ordered to immediately detain and bring the soldiers and their parents to the military unit.

The commandment agreed not to launch a criminal case in relation to the servicemen, if their parents do not complain about what is going on in the military unit.

News.Az

