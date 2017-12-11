Yandex metrika counter

Two Armenian servicemen undergo treatment after road accident

Armenian media disseminated reports about two servicemen injured as a result of a road accident on Vanadzor-Dilijan road.

By the information, one of the servicemen is in a normal condition, while another is in critical condition. Though the names of the soldiers are not revealed, it is known that one of them is the major, the head of the engineering service of the regiment, while another is the captain serving in the military unit.

Spokesman for Armenia's Ministry of Defense Archurun Hovannisyan also confirmed the information. 

News.Az


