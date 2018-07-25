Two Armenian soldiers beat each other half to death

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the units of the Armenian occupation army stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the arbitrariness of officers, the complete absence of military discipline and non-adherence continue to "rule the ball".

All this leads to the fact that deserters flee from this "army", and those servicemen who remain to serve, often, as a result of hazing, are either in a hospital bed with different injuries and injuries, or simply do not make it to the demobilization level - from for suicides, murders and accidents.

Armiya.az reports with reference to the Armenian media that an incident occurred recently in one of the units of the Armenian occupation army, as a result of which two soldiers were injured. Two recruits - Narek Khachiki and Norayr Khachatryan - as a result of the violation of the statutory relations entered into a fight with each other. As a result of the fight, both soldiers inflicted serious injuries on each other.

The command of the military unit, in which the soldiers were serving, forbade the disclosure of the fact of the incident.

News.Az

News.Az