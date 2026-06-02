Two arrested in Italy for murder of four Pakistani workers

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Italian authorities have arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection with the horrific murders of four Pakistani farm workers, whose bodies were discovered inside a charred minivan in the southern region of Calabria.

The grim discovery was made Monday in the town of Amendolara, located in the Cosenza province. Following a rapid investigation, Castrovillari Prosecutor Alessandro D'Alessio announced on Tuesday that the two suspects face charges of multiple and aggravated homicide, describing the evidence against them as substantial, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The breakthrough in the case came after investigators reviewed security footage from a gas station where the vehicle was found. According to prosecutors, the surveillance video captured a chilling sequence of events: two individuals are seen approaching the minivan before the fire erupted. The footage allegedly shows the suspects intentionally blocking the vehicle's doors from the outside to trap the occupants, throwing an unidentified substance or object at the vehicle, and fleeing the scene as it burst into flames.

Police tracked down and detained the suspects in the nearby town of Villapiana after analyzing the video evidence. While the two men remain in custody in Cosenza, prosecutors emphasize that the investigation is actively ongoing to uncover the motive behind the attack and determine if anyone else was involved.

News.Az