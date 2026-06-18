Two Azerbaijani citizens injured in Moscow drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani citizens were injured when falling debris struck the Sadovod shopping centre in Moscow during a massive overnight drone assault targeting the Russian capital. The victims, identified as Islam Suleymanov and Elnur Nabiyev, are both residents of Azerbaijan’s Sheki District.

Following the incident, both individuals were rushed to Moscow’s Hospital No. 36 for urgent medical treatment. According to local reports, one of the injured men has already been discharged after receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The incident occurred during a large-scale aerial wave involving more than 130 intercepted drones, which caused damage across multiple locations in the Moscow region, including a major oil refinery and residential buildings.

The sprawling Sadovod market, widely recognised as Russia’s largest wholesale and retail trade hub, is owned by prominent Russian billionaires of Azerbaijani descent, Zarah Iliev and God Nisanov. The falling debris caused localised damage to one of the market’s administrative buildings.

News.Az