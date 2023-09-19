Two Azerbaijani servicemen wounded after Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, at about 11:45, formations of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using mortars and various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

As a result, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded. The wounded servicemen were immediately provided with first medical aid.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

News.Az