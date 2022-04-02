Two Azerbaijani wrestlers beat Armenian rivals to reach European Championships finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55kg) and Taleh Mammadov (63kg) have qualified for the finals of the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary after defeating Armenian Rudik Mkrtchyan and Hrachya Poghosyan respectively in the semifinals, News.Az reports.

Eldaniz Azizli will face Georgian Nugzari Tsurtsumia, while Taleh Mammadov will lock horns with Georgian Leri Abuladze in the gold medal bouts.

News.Az