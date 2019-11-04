Two buses collide in Baku, 8 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A heavy traffic accident occurred in Nizami district of Baku, APA reports.

The accident occurred on Gaga Garayev Avenue as the Isuzu passenger bus #57 collided with the passenger bus # 7A belonging to BakuBus.

According to preliminary information, at least 8 people were injured in a traffic accident. The wounded were taken to City Clinical Hospital # 3. Five of them will continue treatment at the hospital, and another 3 will be released after initial medical treatment.

Details of the incident are being investigated.

