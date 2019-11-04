Yandex metrika counter

Two buses collide in Baku, 8 injured

  • Society
  • Share
Two buses collide in Baku, 8 injured

A heavy traffic accident occurred in Nizami district of Baku, APA reports.

The accident occurred on Gaga Garayev Avenue as the Isuzu passenger bus #57 collided with the passenger bus # 7A belonging to BakuBus.

According to preliminary information, at least 8 people were injured in a traffic accident. The wounded were taken to City Clinical Hospital # 3. Five of them will continue treatment at the hospital, and another 3 will be released after initial medical treatment.

Details of the incident are being investigated.
News.Az

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      