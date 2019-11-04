Two buses collide in Baku, 8 injured
05 Nov 2019
A heavy traffic accident occurred in Nizami district of Baku, APA reports.
The accident occurred on Gaga Garayev Avenue as the Isuzu passenger bus #57 collided with the passenger bus # 7A belonging to BakuBus.
According to preliminary information, at least 8 people were injured in a traffic accident. The wounded were taken to City Clinical Hospital # 3. Five of them will continue treatment at the hospital, and another 3 will be released after initial medical treatment.
Details of the incident are being investigated.
News.Az