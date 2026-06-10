Two Chinese citizens sentenced over filming South Korean naval base

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Two Chinese nationals have been sentenced in South Korea for repeatedly filming a strategic naval base using drones and mobile phones, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Busan District Court, the two defendants, who are in their 30s and 40s, were found guilty of illegally recording the Busan naval base on nine separate occasions between March 2023 and June 2024. Following the judicial proceedings, one defendant was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while the other received a one-year suspended prison term, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

The final illegal recording incident took place on June 25, 2024, when the defendants flew drones over the military facility during a high-profile visit by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol. At the time of the drone flight, the president was inspecting the American aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was docked at the base. The older defendant was subsequently convicted of benefiting the enemy, while both individuals were found guilty of violating South Korea's Military Bases and Installations Protection Act.

The court confirmed both individuals were enrolled as students in South Korea at the time the offenses were committed. In its final ruling, the court stated that the defendants caused a significant danger to the military interests of the Republic of Korea by exposing sensitive information related to critical military installations. However, judicial authorities also noted that the captured photographs and drone footage did not appear to have been shared with any hostile states or organizations.

News.Az