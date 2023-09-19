Two civilians killed as truck hits Armenia-planted landmine in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two civilians were killed as a truck hit an anti-tank landmine in the liberated Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

On September 19, at about 03:45, on the 58th kilometer of the Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road, passing through the territory of the Khojavand district, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, a Shacman Howo car was blown up by an anti-tank a mine laid by a sabotage and subversive group of illegal Armenian armed detachments. As a result, two civilians - Farhad Guliyev and Samir Sadikhov, who were employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, lost their lives.

The Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service opened a criminal case under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (terrorism with repeated use of firearms, explosives and devices by an organized group), 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.10, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (murder of two or more persons by an organized gang in a generally dangerous manner, with the aim of committing a terrorist attack motivated by national hatred), and 228.3 (repeatedly illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and transportation of firearms, its complete parts, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az