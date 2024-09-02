Two Colombian citizens face up to 15 years for mercenarism in Russia
Two Colombian citizens have been arrested in Moscow on charges of mercenarism, according to the Russian media . José Aron Aranda Medina and Alexander Ante, who, according to authorities, fought alongside Ukrainian forces in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, were detained by Russian law enforcement on August 30. The Lefortovo Court in Moscow documented their arrest in its records.
Under Russian law, Medina and Ante face up to 15 years in prison for participating in combat operations on behalf of a foreign state.
However, it is not just the arrest itself that has attracted international attention, but also their complicated journey from Ukraine to Moscow, with an unexpected stop in Venezuela.
According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, Medina and Ante were initially detained at Caracas airport on July 18. They were en route from Ukraine to Colombia via Warsaw and Madrid. The military uniforms they wore, complete with the insignia of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly aroused the suspicions of Venezuelan security forces, who promptly detained them.
"The last time I spoke with my husband was on July 18 at 5:38 p.m.," Cielo Yasmin Paz, Medina's wife, told the Colombian outlet Blu Radio. "He was in Venezuela, in Caracas, at the airport," she added, noting that her husband never reached his final destination.
The families of the detainees were unaware of their whereabouts until now, as even the Colombian government was unable to track their movements.
"We haven't filled out any paperwork yet because we only found out this morning that my husband and his friend were extradited to Russia," Yasmin said, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Colombian embassy in Moscow.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who claims to have won a recent disputed election, has long maintained close relations with the Kremlin. The unclear circumstances surrounding Medina and Ante's journey raise several questions: why did they decide to travel in military uniforms through Caracas — a destination with limited direct flights to Europe, often at high prices? Moreover, it is unlikely that they were unaware of Venezuela's close ties with Russia, one of the few Latin American countries with such a relationship.
According to unofficial reports, Medina and Ante had been fighting with the Ukrainian military unit "Carpathian Sich" since the summer of 2023. Like many other Colombian veterans, they were attracted by high salaries exceeding $3,000 a month, which provided vital support for their families back home. Their decision to leave Ukraine was reportedly due to significant losses suffered by their unit and a desire to return to their loved ones.
In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the involvement of Colombian citizens in the conflict in Ukraine as mercenaries and called on the authorities in Bogotá to "recognize the dangers of this phenomenon."
Reports also suggest that Colombians, along with citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, have been recruited to join the Russian army through a network established by Moscow's diplomatic institutions in the region.
The case of Medina and Ante raises many questions, not only about the fate of the detainees but also about the broader geopolitical and social dynamics surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and the involvement of citizens from various countries.
