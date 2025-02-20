Two dead after small planes collide midair in Arizona -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people are dead after two small aircraft collided in midair at an Arizona airport Wednesday, authorities said.

A Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II collided at 8:28 a.m. near the Marana Regional Airport, just northwest of Tucson, according to preliminary information from the National Transportation Safety Board, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The fixed-wing single-engine planes “collided while upwind of runway 12,” one of two runways at the airport. The Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair impacted terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured,” the NTSB said.

The Marana Police Department confirmed two deaths from the incident. Two people were on each plane, the Town of Marana said in a news release, without sharing their conditions.

The airport is closed while the investigation is ongoing, it said.

“On behalf of the Town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event,” airport Superintendent Galen Beem said. “This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District.”

The Federal Aviation Administration called the airport an “uncontrolled field,” which does not have an operating air traffic control tower. Pilots often will use a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency to announce their position to other pilots who are in the airport vicinity. Pilots operating in uncontrolled fields are still required to comply with all federal aviation regulations.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive Thursday morning to document the scene and examine the aircraft. The FAA is also responding.

