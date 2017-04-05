Two dead, one injured in train-car collision in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and another one injured last night as train and car collided in Sabirabad region of Azerbaijan, APA’s regional bureau reports.

According to the report, the freight train collided with the passenger car "GAZ-31" with the state registration number 54 BJ 709.



As a result of the accident, two people in the car were killed at the scene; another was hospitalized with injuries to the Sabirabad city hospital.



The dead are the residents of the Gardaskand village of the Sabirabad region Mammadov Aflatun Damirgulu oglu, born in 1967 and Mamadov Agasef Ekber oglu, born in 1967.



The state, as well as the identity of the injured one is clarified.

News.Az

News.Az