Two dead, several missing as bridge collapses in India

Two people died and several others went missing as a bridge connecting Sanvordem and Curchorem villages in South Goa district of Goa collapsed on Thursday, APA reports citing Hindusan Times.

As the luck would have it, the victims were standing on the dilapidated bridge watching an operation to rescue a youth who allegedly jumped into the river to commit suicide.



The Portuguese-era bridge across the river Sanvordem, a tributary of river Zuari, was closed for traffic for the last four years.



While fire and emergency services personnel were busy rescuing the youth, some 50 people were watching their efforts from the bridge when it gave way and they fell into the water.



The police said around 20 of them swam to safety. Another 14 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals, whereas two bodies were retrieved from the river.

News.Az

