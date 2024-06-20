Two-faced France: Political games in the South Caucasus
By Tural HeybatovRecent events in the South Caucasus have once again drawn the attention of the global community. A number of French politicians and public figures have appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to send troops to Armenia. This appeal to the head of state was published by LePoint. They claim that Armenia is allegedly "under threat of extinction" and call for the deployment of French troops to the country. Among the signatories of the document, along with dozens of others, are Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and former French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse.
This move raises many questions. First and foremost, why is France, which is thousands of kilometers away from the region, so actively intervening in the conflict? Is there genuine humanitarian concern, or is this part of a broader political game? In global politics, not all actions are dictated by sincere motives of aid; often, hidden interests and goals are behind them. France is obviously trying to increase its influence in the South Caucasus, and this step can be seen as part of a global strategy to strengthen its position in a geopolitically significant region.
France has long-standing historical ties with Armenia, dating back to the times of the Ottoman Empire. However, modern French involvement in Caucasian affairs often has a shade of political manipulation. French politicians, such as Hidalgo and Pécresse, are known for their hardline positions on Azerbaijan, which raises doubts about their objectivity. Hidalgo, for instance, once made illegal visits to the Azerbaijani Karabakh, exacerbating tensions in the region. Valérie Pécresse, on her part, uses the conflict as a means to boost her political capital. These actions cannot be viewed outside the context of internal French politics, where such moves can increase popularity among certain electoral groups.
Claims that Armenia is "under threat of extinction" require careful analysis. Indeed, after the recent conflict in Karabakh, tensions in the region remain high. However, this does not justify unilateral interpretations and calls for military intervention. French politicians promoting the idea of military aid to Armenia ignore important aspects of the conflict. They simplify complex historical and ethnic issues, substituting them with straightforward and convenient slogans for the domestic audience. Such behavior does not contribute to peaceful resolution but only adds fuel to the fire.
Moreover, French intervention could negatively impact relations between European countries and the Caucasus regions. A precedent of military intervention by one European country in the affairs of another could create a dangerous precedent, undermining the foundations of international law and state sovereignty.
The introduction of French troops into Armenia will only complicate an already convoluted situation, increasing the risk of escalation and involvement of other countries.
It is important to consider that France is not the only external player seeking to influence the situation in the region. Russia, Turkey, and Iran are also actively involved in Caucasian politics, each pursuing its interests. These countries have deep historical, cultural, and economic ties with the Caucasian peoples, making their involvement more complex and multilayered. In this context, unilateral actions by France can only heighten tensions and create new lines of conflict.
The deployment of French troops to Armenia could be perceived as a direct challenge to Azerbaijan and its allies, creating new points of tension and making peaceful resolution even more difficult to achieve. Instead, France should use its diplomatic resources to facilitate dialogue between the conflicting parties, supporting multilateral negotiations and efforts to achieve long-term peace. History shows that military solutions rarely lead to lasting peace; only through dialogue and mutual understanding can a sustainable solution be achieved.
Attempts by France to set Armenia against Azerbaijan and intervene in the Caucasian conflict by sending troops are examples of dangerous and ill-considered policies. Instead of promoting peace, such actions only exacerbate existing contradictions and threaten the stability of the entire region. Moreover, it undermines trust in France as a neutral mediator in international conflicts, a status it has long lost.
It is necessary to recognize that lasting peace in the Caucasus is possible only through dialogue and mutual concessions. France, as an important international player, should direct its efforts towards facilitating these processes rather than escalating confrontation. The time for manipulations and political games has passed; now is the time for responsible and mature diplomatic approaches. The international community must realize that stability and prosperity in the region can only be achieved through joint efforts and respect for the sovereignty of all involved parties.
Thus, France demonstrates dangerous hypocrisy by trying to use the situation in Armenia to achieve its political goals. This is not only dishonest but also potentially destructive for the entire region. French policy in the South Caucasus, instead of promoting peace and stability, contributes to further division and conflict. France must realize that its intervention is not a solution but part of the problem. Stop adding fuel to the fire, Paris, and engage in real diplomacy.